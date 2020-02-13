|
Howard St. Pierre passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was born in St. Albans, VT on May 18, 1934. He attended elementary school at Holy Angels School in St. Albans, VT and graduated from Brattleboro High School in Brattleboro, VT. He then went on to receive his Associates Degree in Accounting from North Hampton Commercial College, North Hampton, MA in June 1955.
Howard served his country in the Army from July 1955 through June 1957, most of the time was with the 24th Infantry Division in Korea. After his tour in the military Howard went on to receive his BBA Degree from the University of Texas in El Paso in June 1968. Howard has lived in Texas since June 1964. Most of his life has been spent here in San Antonio since October 1972. His most recent work was controller for Golden Manor Jewish Home for the Aged for 12 years. He has been retired since 1998.
Mr. St. Pierre is predeceased by his parents Frank and Mary (Chenette) St. Pierre; five brothers and two sisters. Howard is survived by his daughter Sabrina Patterson, her husband Nieijetta and two grandsons Jqwinn and Rashad; two sisters, Dolores St. Pierre of Vero Beach, FL and Sally Ballou of Keene, NH; and several in-laws, nieces and nephews around the country. The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6:30 PM at St. Luke Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.ROSARYTUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2020 at 6:30PMST. LUKE CATHOLIC CHUCH MASSWEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19, 2020 at 9:30AMST. LUKE CATHOLIC CHURCH
Father Eric Ritter will officiate. Interment will follow in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.You are invited to signthe guestbook atwww.PorterLoring.com
Published in Express-News on Feb. 13, 2020