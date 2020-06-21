Relatives and friends mourn the passing of Hubert J. Kosub. Hubert passed away at his home in Adkins, Texas at the age of 96 on June 15, 2020.

Hubert served his country proudly in World War II as a Gunner's Mate 2nd and 3rd Class. He also served in the Texas Air National Guard 149th Fighter Group at Kelly Air Force Base as a Senior Master Sergeant for 35 years. He was one of the original members of St. Hedwig Texas American Legion Post for 75 years.

He is preceded in death by his parents Louis and Sallie Kosub, wife Dorothy aka Peanut, brother Alvin Kosub, sister Lillian McFarland, Hubert is survived by his sister Virginia Rolston; Daughter Becky Gembler husband Ernest Jr; Son Gerald Kosub, wife Donna Kosub; grandchildren Nathan Kosub, Shenna Gembler-Hayden, Shane Gembler, Jason Gembler and several great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is from 4:00 to 8:00 pm on June 25th at Sunset Memorial Park, 1701 Austin Highway, San Antonio. Services will be held 9:00 am on June 26th at Sunset Memorial Park. Due to limited attendance regulations live stream is available.