Hubert Nelson Truss, born January 16, 1949, a devoted father, grandfather, husband and friend, was 71 when he passed away on Monday June 15, 2020.

Son of Willie and Lydia Truss, brother to Margaret Ann Compain, Hubert spent his early years traveling with the military as his father bravely served in the United States Air Force. They settled in Puerto Rico where he would later obtain his Pre-Med degree from Catholic University and met the love of his life Maureen Theresa Danet whom he married December 26, 1972. As she completed her studies, she continued to support his endeavors to become a doctor. By 1979 Hubert and Maureen would have two sons William Mathew and Rennie Matthew and move to Texas where he would join the USAF and begin practicing medicine. Throughout his career, Hubert received several awards and decorations but he was especially proud of being hand picked in 1993 by the ACC\SG to command the 58th Medical Group (deployed) in support of Operation Restore Hope. He also served as both Chief of Hospital Services and Deputy Group Commander at Mountain Home AFB and Kelly AFB here in San Antonio. Ultimately because of his dedication and commitment, Hubert achieved the honorable rank of Colonel on January 31, 1996. In all of these powerful places, he was never boastful, always humble, so it's no surprise that only a handful of us know of his invitation to serve on George Bush's medical staff in the 1990s.

During his several military assignments, Hubert, Maureen and the boys traveled the country leaving footprints in Texas, Mississippi, North Carolina and Idaho, in mountain streams where he'd teach them to fly fish and among the snow in Virginia where they'd learn to ski. Many of their summers were spent on the beaches in St. Thomas with Maureen's family, fishing and playing dominoes with his brothers in law and camping in tents in the Trinity Mountains of Idaho. If you knew Hubert, you knew a man whose every breath was to give life to his family. We saw this the most in 1994 as life took a drastic turn when Maureen was diagnosed with Lou Gehrigs' Disease. Without hesitation, Hubert moved his family back to Texas and chose to retire at the pinnacle of his career in order to fight alongside his wife and children. He cared for and loved Maureen until she passed in March of 2007 after 35 years of marriage. From this we learn compassion and devotion and what it truly means to be a husband. The care he provided allowed for both of them to enjoy the birth of their first three grandchildren Kaden, Avery and Kaylee.

Hubert definitely had a bucket list and was fortunate to have two amazing sons and two more grandchildren Owen and Kaci to help him fill it. He and the boys would fly fish the Little Big Horn in Montana and the Teton in Idaho, and his grandchildren and he visited the beaches of his early years in the USVI. He also found companionship and love with Patricia Bishop whom he married in 2008. They traveled to so many places enjoying paella lessons in Barcelona, praying at the Holy Wall in Jerusalem, and snowmobiling in Yellowstone. They celebrated milestones in New Mexico in a hot air balloon and laughed their way through Texas 2-step lessons.

Even amidst his many adventures, Col. Hubert Truss, MD remained our go-to for medical guidance corroborating with other physicians for his families major and minor emergencies. Hubert continued to be what he was best at, a devoted father and grandfather. He had a heart for his stepchildren Taylor Coulthurst and Jennifer Coulthurst Salazar, and he was lucky once again to enjoy the giggles of his two step-grandchildren Zeke and Max. When it came to all of his kids Papa T was ready for anything from cheering at ballgames to visiting amusement parks and beaches. In these later years, you could find Hubert almost anywhere reading a good western book, or on a golf course playing alongside his buddies or with his grandson Kaden.

Just this year you could witness him in the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico fishing with his sons, or enjoying a cup of coffee and the newspaper in the morning breeze. He loved a home cooked Puerto Rican meal but he loved it more when it was prepared by and shared with his family. He was a big-chair napper, a sincere laugher, a casino visitor. Most of all he was a good man, a true patriarch who taught us how to love hard and hold on tight for life's ride.

He will be lovingly missed by his children William (wife Kristy) Truss, and Rennie Truss; grandchildren Kaden, Avery, Kaylee, Owen and Kaci; wife Patricia Truss, stepchildren Jennifer (husband Mike) Salazar; niece Taffy Compain; the entire Danet family, and a multitude of friends.

