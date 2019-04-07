|
January 13, 1937 - March 21, 2019
Hugh B. Tilson, D.D.S., an early faculty member in the School of Dentistry and chair of the oral surgery training program for 30 years, died March 21. He was 82.
A native of Plainview, Texas, he earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree in 1962 from the Baylor College of Dentistry. He then earned a master's degree in preventive medicine and public health from the University of Oklahoma in 1963.
Upon moving to San Antonio, he joined the oral surgery practice of James E. Bauerle, D.D.S., a leader in the establishment of the dental school. Dr. Tilson also became involved in the evolution of dental programs and in 1972 he transformed what is now Department of Oral and Maxillofacial into a combined D.D.S., and M.D. degree program.
Upon his retirement in 1998, the Hugh B. Tilson Endowed Chair in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery was established in his honor.
As a continuation of Dr. Tilson's love of education and knowledge, his brain and spinal cord were donated to the Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer's & Neurodegenerative Diseases at UT Health San Antonio.
A Memorial Reception, hosted by the Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, will be held from 5 -7 p.m., Wednesday, April 17, in the Kalkwarf Room, Center for Oral Health Care and Research.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Hugh B. Tilson Endowed Chair of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, https://makelives better.uthscsa.edu. To leave a note for the family, visit www.meadowlawn.net and select Obituaries.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019