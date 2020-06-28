HUGH GONZALEZ
Hugh Gonzalez, age 85, died Monday afternoon June 22, 2020 at the Frank M. Tejeda veterans' home in Floresville.

Hugh was a retired Air Force Reserve MSgt and a teacher for the NEISD for 44 years. Hugh was proceeded in death by his son Randall Wayne Gonzalez and is survived by his wife of 63 years Charlcey Eva Gonzalez, son Hugh Lambert Gonzalez Jr (Rocky), daughter Rhonda Ruth Zalewa and son in-law Paul Zalewa, daughter in-law Gloria Gonzalez, 4 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Visitation will be June 30, 2020, from 5 to 8pm.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday July 1, 2020 all at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North at 9am with the Rev. Bill Shockley officiating.



Published in Express-News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
JUL
1
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
