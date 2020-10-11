1/1
Hugh Neil "Hoopy" Caddess
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hugh's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Hugh "Hoopy" Neil Caddess passed away on October 1, 2020 at his home in San Antonio, TX. He is survived by his wife, Ana Caddess.

Hoopy was born May 29, 1936, the only child of James Harvey Caddess and Patti Orlie Caddess (née Minkert). He was educated in Bryan and earned a degree in Mathematics from Texas A&M University in 1960.

From an early age, Hoopy was an ardent traveler. As a 17-year-old in 1953, Hoopy journeyed to Mexico City with nothing but $100 and a round-trip ticket in his pocket. During the summer, he worked at resorts in Glacier National Park, Aspen, and Nantucket.

In 1955 Hoopy, boarded a freighter as a passenger on its run from Seattle to Singapore. His return trip in 1956 was by train through India from Calcutta to Bombay, from Delhi he flew to Cairo, then to Rome and traveled through Europe.

After teaching math for two years in Houston, he went to work for the Army Map Service on geodetic surveying in the Middle East. He first led an optical satellite tracking team in Oman and later took over the task of synchronizing the precise timing for the tracking teams in Jordan, Iran, Bahrain, and Oman and assisting the teams with conventional surveying computations.

In Africa, from 1967 until 1970, he served as contract inspector on the first East-West precise geodetic survey with the Institut Géographique National of France. He was geodetic advisor to a precise geodetic surveying project in the Sénégal River Valley. While on that assignment he wrote some useful programs for astronomic computations and developed an improved method for transferring precise levelling across a river which was later presented at a national conference of the ACSM.

In 1981 he moved to San Antonio to work in the InterAmerican Geodetic Service, Defense Mapping Agency, as chief of the Technical Division. He worked with many countries in Latin America.

That year he met his wife Ana Caddess (née Mostkoff), at a Foreign Language conference at Trinity University. They got married in 1982 and lived happily ever after. In 1990 he took a job at White Sands Missile Range. In 1993 he retired, and they moved to Brownsville. After he retired, Hoopy became interested in the stock market. He volunteered to work the elections, helping people with tax returns and was Active in the Alliance Francaise, the Republican Club, and NARFE. He was a devoted husband, an attentive father, and grandfather. We remember his kindness, his wisdom, his humor, and most of all, his stories.

Hoopy is survived by his wife, Ana Caddess; daughters, Dr. Melissa Fein (Aaron) and Jill Brode, stepchildren, Philip Borenstein (Wendy) and Shifra Birnbaum (Barry); and nine grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James Harvey Caddess and Patti Orlie Minkert, and stepdaughter, Edna Jaye Hsia.

Visitation at Porter Loring North on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m., with family remembrances at 6:00 p.m.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

SATURDAY,

OCTOBER 17, 2020

1:00 P.M.

BRYAN MUNICIPAL

CEMETERY

BRYAN, TEXAS

You are invited to sign the Guestbook and view service details at www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Service
06:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Bryan Municipal Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 10, 2020
Cousin Hoopy will be sorely missed. His emails and visits brightened my life. He has been a wonderful friend as well as my cousin.
John Harvey Minkert
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved