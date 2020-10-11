Hugh "Hoopy" Neil Caddess passed away on October 1, 2020 at his home in San Antonio, TX. He is survived by his wife, Ana Caddess.

Hoopy was born May 29, 1936, the only child of James Harvey Caddess and Patti Orlie Caddess (née Minkert). He was educated in Bryan and earned a degree in Mathematics from Texas A&M University in 1960.

From an early age, Hoopy was an ardent traveler. As a 17-year-old in 1953, Hoopy journeyed to Mexico City with nothing but $100 and a round-trip ticket in his pocket. During the summer, he worked at resorts in Glacier National Park, Aspen, and Nantucket.

In 1955 Hoopy, boarded a freighter as a passenger on its run from Seattle to Singapore. His return trip in 1956 was by train through India from Calcutta to Bombay, from Delhi he flew to Cairo, then to Rome and traveled through Europe.

After teaching math for two years in Houston, he went to work for the Army Map Service on geodetic surveying in the Middle East. He first led an optical satellite tracking team in Oman and later took over the task of synchronizing the precise timing for the tracking teams in Jordan, Iran, Bahrain, and Oman and assisting the teams with conventional surveying computations.

In Africa, from 1967 until 1970, he served as contract inspector on the first East-West precise geodetic survey with the Institut Géographique National of France. He was geodetic advisor to a precise geodetic surveying project in the Sénégal River Valley. While on that assignment he wrote some useful programs for astronomic computations and developed an improved method for transferring precise levelling across a river which was later presented at a national conference of the ACSM.

In 1981 he moved to San Antonio to work in the InterAmerican Geodetic Service, Defense Mapping Agency, as chief of the Technical Division. He worked with many countries in Latin America.

That year he met his wife Ana Caddess (née Mostkoff), at a Foreign Language conference at Trinity University. They got married in 1982 and lived happily ever after. In 1990 he took a job at White Sands Missile Range. In 1993 he retired, and they moved to Brownsville. After he retired, Hoopy became interested in the stock market. He volunteered to work the elections, helping people with tax returns and was Active in the Alliance Francaise, the Republican Club, and NARFE. He was a devoted husband, an attentive father, and grandfather. We remember his kindness, his wisdom, his humor, and most of all, his stories.

Hoopy is survived by his wife, Ana Caddess; daughters, Dr. Melissa Fein (Aaron) and Jill Brode, stepchildren, Philip Borenstein (Wendy) and Shifra Birnbaum (Barry); and nine grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James Harvey Caddess and Patti Orlie Minkert, and stepdaughter, Edna Jaye Hsia.

Visitation at Porter Loring North on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m., with family remembrances at 6:00 p.m.

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

SATURDAY,

OCTOBER 17, 2020

1:00 P.M.

BRYAN MUNICIPAL

CEMETERY

BRYAN, TEXAS

