February 4, 1935 - February 4, 2019
Lt Col Hugh P, Wellford (USAF Ret), son of the late John S. and Harriet P. Wellford, was born February 4, 1935 in Abingdon, VA and died February 4, 2019 in San Antonio, TX.
He graduated from the University of the South at Sewanee, TN in 1956. He was commissioned in the USAF completing flight training in 1958.
He piloted numerous aircraft to include the A-37 and the B-52 and served four tours in the Vietnam War. He retired from the USAF in 1984 as Chief of Flight Test, Kelly Air Force Base, San Antonio, TX. He received numerous personal awards and unit citations including the Distinguished Flying Cross (3) and the Meritorious Service Medal. He retired as the Transportation Director of the Northside Independent School District, San Antonio, TX in 1995.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother John S. Wellford Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sue Hudlow Wellford; four children, Hugh P. Wellford, Jr. of San Antonio, TX; William H. Wellford of Goldsboro, NC; Anne W. Kalmbach of McKinney, TX; David C. Wellford of Suffolk, VA; and four grandchildren.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019