June 18, 1935 - February 14, 2019
Hugo P. Patino, 83, of Modesto, California, was called home by the Lord on February 14, 2019.
He is predeceased by his daughter Tricia Patino, his parents Pedro and Guadalupe Patino, his brother George Patino, and sister Alice Patino Fuentes.
Hugo is survived by his wife Amelia (Amy) of Modesto, California, his sister, Minerva Cantu of San Antonio, Texas, his son Hugo Jr., (Carrie) of Modesto, California and his daughter Lydia of San Jose, California. He leaves three grandchildren, Megan Gerling (DJ), Wolfgang Patino Pflock, and Sierra Patino.
A visitation will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home, 226 Cupples Rd., San Antonio, Texas from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. with a rosary at 7:00 P.M. On March 5, a funeral mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 2610 Perez St., San Antonio, Texas at 11:30 A.M. A procession will depart from the church following the mass with interment immediately after at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio, Texas.
Reception to follow the interment at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #8936, located at 3001 Guadalupe St., San Antonio, Texas.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 3, 2019