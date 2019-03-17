|
June 23, 1933 - March 4, 2019
Humberto Tesillo, SMSGT, USAF, Retired, passed away March 4, 2019. Born June 23, 1933 in Cadiz, California to Jose V. And Refugio Tesillo.
Upon graduating from Belmont High School in Los Angeles, California in June 1952, "Dave" began his distinguished 30 year military career and service to our country with the U.S. Air Force. Settling in San Antonio at the end of his military career in 1982, "Mr. T", began his second profession as an educator for 19 years with Edgewood School District as a Teacher and Guidance Counselor.
Preceded in death by his parents, all his siblings, his former spouse and mother of his children, Mary Ellen and infant son David Russell.
Humberto is survived by his children, Karen Aguayo, David and Victoria Tesillo. Grand children Gabe(Erika), Eric, Angela and Cassie (Edgar). Great Grandchildren Caydie, Adam, Evan, Sophia and Elliott.
His loving wife Isabel and stepchildren, Michelle and son-in-law Joe Dunn and James Moreno. Granddaughters Margo, Ava and Jaclyn. Also, numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
Humberto (Dave) was a loving, caring, and very knowledgeable history and sports enthusiast. Especially keeping up with his beloved Texas Longhorns and his hometown LA Rams and Los Angeles Dodger teams. He was a "walking google" of sport stats and history facts. He enjoyed playing bingo and socializing at the Bob Ross Senior Center, eating Huevo Rancheros at Danny's Cocina, Tommy's chili burgers in LA and ribs from Harmon's.
Dave and Isabel enjoyed traveling and cruising and he "almost" completed his bucket list before suffering a serious fall last year. He was a 33 degree mason member of the Victorville Masonic Lodge #634 for over 50 years. Dave will be remembered for his love and devotion and the many endearing friendships he made during his lifetime. "Hook 'em Horns"
Visitation will be held at Funeraria del Angel Roy Akers, 515 N. Main Ave., on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. On Tuesday, March 19, 2019 the funeral procession will depart at 11:00 a.m. for interment at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 17, 2019