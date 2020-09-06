1/1
hur Marion Doss Jr.
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share hur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Arthur Marion Doss, Jr., age 75, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Temple, TX.

He was born December 11, 1944 in San Antonio, TX to Arthur M. Doss, Sr. and Dorothy Lee Posey Doss. Art proudly served his country during The Vietnam War in the United States Army 101st Airborne Division. He was preceded in death by his parents. Art is survived by his daughters, Dena Hall and Donyale Hall; of California and former spouse and dear friend, Donna Lou Kyle, Houston, Texas.

Art, affectionately known as Skip to those close to him, worked in sales throughout his career. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and gardening. He took great pride in his ability to plant and grow beautiful flowers. In recent years, he enjoyed painting landscapes and mountain scenes.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the PTSD Foundation/Camp Hope, 9724 Derrington Rd., Houston, TX 77064 which serves Veterans suffering with PTSD.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved