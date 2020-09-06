Arthur Marion Doss, Jr., age 75, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Temple, TX.

He was born December 11, 1944 in San Antonio, TX to Arthur M. Doss, Sr. and Dorothy Lee Posey Doss. Art proudly served his country during The Vietnam War in the United States Army 101st Airborne Division. He was preceded in death by his parents. Art is survived by his daughters, Dena Hall and Donyale Hall; of California and former spouse and dear friend, Donna Lou Kyle, Houston, Texas.

Art, affectionately known as Skip to those close to him, worked in sales throughout his career. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, and gardening. He took great pride in his ability to plant and grow beautiful flowers. In recent years, he enjoyed painting landscapes and mountain scenes.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the PTSD Foundation/Camp Hope, 9724 Derrington Rd., Houston, TX 77064 which serves Veterans suffering with PTSD.

