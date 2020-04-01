Home

HYMAN GARCIA

Hyman Garcia age 63 fell asleep in death March 14, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

Hyman leaves behind his wife Cheri Garcia and four-legged son Frito. He was preceded in death by his father Victor S. Garcia. Survived by his mother Eloise M. Garcia, and his only son Christopher J. Garcia; sister Rose Anne Hernandez (Jose), niece Julia, nephew Jose Jr.; brother John P. Garcia, niece Victoria Nealy; his best friend Rodney Starr and many others whose lives he touched.

Hyman was an avid fisherman and loved his sports.

RIP until we meet again. "he will wipe out every tear from their eyes, death will be no more, neither will mourning nor outcry nor pain be

anymore."

Published in Express-News on Apr. 1, 2020
