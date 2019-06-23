April 11, 1938 - June 13, 2019

Ian was born on April 11, 1938 in Walled Lake, Michigan and went to be with the Lord on June 13, 2019. Ian attended Jefferson High School in San Antonio and took courses at San Antonio College. He served his country as a Specialist Four E-4 from January 9, 1963 to October 12, 1964. In Vietnam, he was an Electronic Navigation Equipment Repairman. He returned from Vietnam with a Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, as well as a medal for his marksmanship. After his tour of duty, Ian continued working at Kelly Field Air Force Base in the Avionics Division for 41 years working on B52's. After retiring, he started his "Honey Do Handy Man" business.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Richard and Doris Cox; brothers, Jan and Curt Cox; sister-in-law, Betty Cox and brother-in-law, Edward Anthony Bordano. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Catherine Bordano Cox; brothers-in-law, John Bordano Sr. (Susan), Guido Bordano Jr. (Janet); brother, Rick Cox; sisters, Karen Crysdale (Dick), Kathleen Cox (Kerry Kaltenbacher), Zaleha Cox and numerous nieces, nephews, great nephews, and great nieces.



Ian was very active in the Christopher Columbus Italian Society and San Francescani Society and San Francesco di Paola Church. For many years, Ian was co-chair with his wife at the Folklife Festival and volunteered his time with the March of Dimes Walk. He also enjoyed going to mass and working in the garden for the Carmelite Nuns, where he even showed them how to make his special Italian cookies. Shortly before his illness, he volunteered at The Fisher House.



Visitation with family at 10 AM, with Rosary and Memorial Mass starting at 11 AM at San Francesco di Paola Catholic Church, Saturday, June 29, 2019. Interment will be on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery Shelter #3 at 10:30 AM.



he family would like to thank Dr. Suneetha "Challa" Challagundla M.D. Oncologist and Kindred Hospice.



In lieu of flowers a donation to the or to San Francescani Caritas fund.

