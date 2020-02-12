Home

Ida Gonzales Ramos Obituary

Ms. Ida Gonzales Ramos went to be with our Heavenly Father February 7, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 76. She was born September 5, 1943 in Tilden, Texas to Nicolas and Paulita Gonzales. Ida is survived by; daughters, Brenda Ann Brown, Gina Lureé Ramos (Raymond Sanchez), Jennifer Vaneé Ramos; brothers, Ruben, Refugio; grandsons, Branden, Seth, Bryan, Stephon, Solomon; great-grandson, Connor and numerous nieces and nephews. Ida was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend to many. She was a small business owner of El Torero Restaurant for over 44 years. Her most important titles were "Mom" and "Nana." She loved her daughters and grandsons unconditionally and strived to show them daily the value of strength and hard work. Ida is preceded in passing by her parents; sisters, Maria, Casey, Dora, Gloria; brothers, Cosme, Nicolas. She is truly loved by many and will be missed dearly.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 5:00- 8:00 PM at San Juan de Los Lagos Shrine Church. Funeral Mass to be celebrated Friday at 10:00 AM, leaving Mission Park South at 9:30 AM with Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.

Celebration of Ida Ramos' life will be held at El Torero after the burial.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 12, 2020
