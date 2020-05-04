IDA MAE SMOOT
1937 - 2020
Ida Mae Smoot went to be with our Lord in the comfort of her home on Friday, May 1, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 13, 1937, in Floresville, Texas, to Herbert and Manda (Canada) Strempel. She married Elmer (Dutch) Smoot on August 3, 1954, in San Antonio. During her life she served in Eastern Star, was an outstanding cook, crafter, seamstress, and quilter who spent lots of time with her kids and grandkids, loving every moment. Ida was a Christian, the star and moonlight of our lives, forever shining in our hearts. Ida is survived by her husband of 65 years, Elmer Smoot; three daughters, Sharon (Mark) Nardin, Diana Heiman, Jo Knight; a brother, Raymond (Kathy) Strempel; eight grandkids and 11 great-grand kids. Ida was predeceased by her parents, Herbert and Manda Canada; her son, Bruce Smoot; her brother, Charles Strempel; her son-in-law, Richard Knight. The Burial Service will be at Sunset Memorial Park, 1701 Austin Hwy. San Antonio, TX on Wednesday, May 6th at 10:00 am. A Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, Vitas Healthcare, or Lovera Baptist Church.


Published in Express-News on May 4, 2020.
