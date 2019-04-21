Home

ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
For more information about
Idalia Sauceda
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
Rosary
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
6:00 PM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic’s Catholic Church
Idalia Sauceda Obituary
August 23, 1935 - April 16, 2019
On April 16, 2019, Idalia was called to the Lord after a courageous fight against cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Herminia Fernandez, husband Anastacio Sauceda, and brother Manuel Fernandez.

She was survived by her daughter Claudia Leticia and husband Robert Marcous, son Guillermo and wife Kate Sauceda, and son Carlos Sauceda. Three grand children; Natalie Sauceda, Kristen Memering, and Tyler Marcous; and two great grandchildren; Darryl and Evelyn Memering. Her siblings, Gloria Ferruzzi, Oscar Fernandez Jr., and Rosie De Leon, along with many beloved nieces and nephews in San Antonio and throughout Mexico.

"Ida" graduated from Ursuline Academy, and until a few months ago, she met monthly with several of her treasured high school girlfriends. She will be deeply missed by those whose lives she touched.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday April 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. for family and friends with a Rosary to be recited at 6:00 p.m. at the Angelus Funeral Home. Funeral mass will be held Wednesday April 24, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Fernando Archdiocesan Cemetery No. 2.

Condolences may be sent to her family at www.theangelusfuneralhome.
com
Published in Express-News on Apr. 21, 2019
