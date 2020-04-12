|
Our Lili was taken from us on April 2, 2020. Lili was a beautiful woman and so much more. She was fiercely loyal to and protective of her family whom she loved completely. The epitome of grace and style, Lili lit up every room she entered. Her quick laugh and effervescent smile drew anyone in her presence to her.
Lili was the modern-day woman. She worked side by side with her husband, Ralph, to build the iconic Little Red Barn Steakhouse which opened in 1963 and has become a San Antonio landmark serving generations of families for the past 57 years. Lili would say the early days when she was working day and night at the restaurant alongside Ralph were the happiest days of her life. Lili was a role model to the many young girls that began their careers working at the restaurant.
Lili's greatest legacy will be the family she leaves behind. Lili was devoted to her husband to whom she was married for 59 years, her three daughters and her two grandchildren and they were devoted to her. To the family, Lili was the total package: loving, beautiful, and classy. To her girls who adored her, Lili was the inspiration on what it meant to be a lady.
Lili was born in San Antonio, Texas on October 7, 1932 to Urbano Garza and Maria Ortiz Garza. She was the youngest of 8 children. She met her future husband, Ralph Hernandez, at the San Fernando Cathedral. Ralph was taken with her natural beauty. Lili was impressed by his broad shoulders. They were married on January 4, 1952.
Lili is survived by her cherished daughters, Sandra Hernandez Yedor, Nancy Hernandez and Marissa Hernandez Garcia; their loving husbands, Jonathan Yedor and Enrique Tomas Garcia; her beloved grandchildren, Marissita Garcia and Enrique Tomas (Quique) Garcia; many nieces, nephews and devoted friends. The family wishes to acknowledge and thank Dr. Robert Schnitzler and Maria Christina Rodriguez for their compassion and thoughtfulness in providing care to our beloved matriarch. Because of these challenging times, a celebration of Lili's life will take place at a future date.
