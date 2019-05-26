|
September 3, 1953 - May 22, 2019
Ignacio "Nacho" Escobedo, age 65, passed away (finally succumbing to cancer) on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in San Antonio to Louis and Angelina (Alejos) Escobedo.
Nacho was a hard-working CHRISTIAN, an aircraft mechanic/technician/su
pervisor (32yrs) for Randolph AFB/Kelly AFB. He loved to read fiction and history. He was preceded in death by his parents. Ignacio is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sonja Escobedo; sons, Gabriel A. Escobedo and Jacob M. Escobedo; siblings, Susie, Louis (Sylvia), Robert (Lucy), Lupe, Angelita, Justo and Anna (Robert); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
ROSARY
SUNDAY, JUNE 2, 2019
7:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL
MASS
MONDAY, JUNE 3, 2019
10:00 A.M.
ST. HELENA'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
14714 EDGEMONT STREET
Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
