San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Helena's Catholic Church
14714 Edgemont Street
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ignacio Escobedo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ignacio "Nacho" Escobedo


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ignacio "Nacho" Escobedo Obituary
September 3, 1953 - May 22, 2019
Ignacio "Nacho" Escobedo, age 65, passed away (finally succumbing to cancer) on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born in San Antonio to Louis and Angelina (Alejos) Escobedo.
Nacho was a hard-working CHRISTIAN, an aircraft mechanic/technician/su
pervisor (32yrs) for Randolph AFB/Kelly AFB. He loved to read fiction and history. He was preceded in death by his parents. Ignacio is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sonja Escobedo; sons, Gabriel A. Escobedo and Jacob M. Escobedo; siblings, Susie, Louis (Sylvia), Robert (Lucy), Lupe, Angelita, Justo and Anna (Robert); numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
ROSARY
SUNDAY, JUNE 2, 2019
7:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL

MASS
MONDAY, JUNE 3, 2019
10:00 A.M.
ST. HELENA'S CATHOLIC CHURCH
14714 EDGEMONT STREET

Interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now