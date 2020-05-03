A lifelong resident of San Antonio, he was born in Mexico City on July 16, 1938, and passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He suffered from complications related to diabetes. He was a graduate of Louis W Fox Tech High School, class of 1955. He served in the US Air Force and worked at Kelly AFB in the civil service where he was an aircraft mechanic. He was a kind soul and good father. Simply saying he loved to cook is an understatement. Nacho loved to make chorizo using his father's recipe, which was a competitive sport among the family. When Nacho cooked, it was a party. He also loved to fish and he was a car guy. He was dedicated to caring for his mother and he loved his family. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by a son, Robert Anthony Teniente and wife Camille Carmena, sisters, Petra, Bertha (Rudy) Flores, Blanca Theresa (Roger) Moen, a brother, Javier M, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Blanca Delia Mendoza and Ignacio Gomez Teniente. He will be buried at Fort Sam National Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store