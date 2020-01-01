|
|
Ignacio M. Sanchez, born on July 26, 1934 was called home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at age 85. He is reunited in Heaven with his wife, Mary E. Sanchez; parents, Jose and Josefina Sanchez; siblings, Antonia S. Prado (Samuel F. Prado Sr.), Joe Sanchez, Robert Sanchez (Angie Sanchez), Mary G. Vera (Jimmy Vera), Jesse Sanchez.
Mr. Sanchez is survived by his Sister-in-law Estella Sanchez, numerous nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends.
Mr. Sanchez proudly served in the United States Army. He was a dedicated husband and an honorable man with a heart of gold, he will be truly missed.
A special Thank you to Virginia Lopez, The Prado family, Robert Favela and One at Home Health Care for all the care given to Mr. Sanchez in his time of need.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2PM until 9PM with a Rosary at 7PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home.
A funeral procession will depart on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 9:30AM for a 10:00AM Mass at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church.
Interment to follow at
San Fernando Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 1, 2020