Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:30 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
San Martin de Porres Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ignacio Sanchez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ignacio M. Sanchez


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ignacio M. Sanchez Obituary

Ignacio M. Sanchez, born on July 26, 1934 was called home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at age 85. He is reunited in Heaven with his wife, Mary E. Sanchez; parents, Jose and Josefina Sanchez; siblings, Antonia S. Prado (Samuel F. Prado Sr.), Joe Sanchez, Robert Sanchez (Angie Sanchez), Mary G. Vera (Jimmy Vera), Jesse Sanchez.

Mr. Sanchez is survived by his Sister-in-law Estella Sanchez, numerous nieces, nephews and other loving relatives and friends.

Mr. Sanchez proudly served in the United States Army. He was a dedicated husband and an honorable man with a heart of gold, he will be truly missed.

A special Thank you to Virginia Lopez, The Prado family, Robert Favela and One at Home Health Care for all the care given to Mr. Sanchez in his time of need.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2PM until 9PM with a Rosary at 7PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

A funeral procession will depart on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 9:30AM for a 10:00AM Mass at San Martin de Porres Catholic Church.

Interment to follow at

San Fernando Cemetery II.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ignacio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -