Ignacio Zuniga Huizar, "Nacho", age 89, passed peacefully surrounded by his loved ones Sunday, February 23rd, 2020.
He was born April 4, 1930 to Ignacio and Delfina Huizar in San Antonio, Texas. He married Olivia Addicks on May 1st, 1971 and retired as Cpl. from Bexar County Sheriff's Department.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ignacio and Delfina Huizar, and sister Guadalupe Huizar.
Nacho is survived by his wife of 48 years Olivia A. Huizar, Step-Son Alberto A. Torres (Debbie),
Grandchildren Albert G. Torres, Edward G. Torres (Paula), Priscilla A. Esch (Michael), Ashley A. Morales (Mikey), Vincent M. Torres and 10 great grandchildren whom he adored.
He loved taking his wife dancing, always spoke of "La Calle Austin", and was known to put a smile on your face. He lovingly raised Ashley and loved spending time with his great grandchildren Elijah, Ethan, Aiden, and Olivia. He enjoyed attending his great grandson's baseball games, taking them to the park, and teaching them about life. He was a loyal and loving family man. Boy, you will always be loved and greatly missed.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Vita's Hospice, especially Gloria, his aide.
Memorial services will be held at Alamo Funeral Chapel, Friday, February 28th, with special honors by BCSO at 6 pm, with rosary to follow at 7pm.
Final viewing will be held at Alamo Funeral Chapel, Saturday, February 29th at 9:30 am, with precession departure at 10:25 am for Mass at San Juan de los Lagos Parish and Shrine at 11 am.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 28, 2020