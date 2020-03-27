|
Ilene Sue Sands "Lenee", 85 of San Antonio, Texas passed on March 25, 2020. Lenee was born on November 18, 1934 in Wichita Falls, Texas. She is the only child of Frances "Fannie" Berkman.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Fannie Berkman, step father Julius Berkman and husband David Sands. She is survived by her son, Paul David Kayloe, and daughter in law, Catherine. Lenee grew up in Waco, Texas.
When she finished high school, she went to work for a local Chevrolet dealership as the PBX operator. There she met a young, handsome military man, Alvin (AI) Kayloe. Several years after they married, she gave birth to their son, Paul David Kayloe.
Al was soon transferred to Germany, where they lived for 3 years. While in Germany Lenee was a member of the Officers Wives Club. She was known for organizing the best activities. Leaving Germany, they moved to Boulder, Colorado.
After Lenee and AI divorced she met and married David Sands in 1965. David Sands was also in the military, and was soon assigned to Germany taking Lenee and Paul David for their second tour. While in Germany they were able to travel extensively to other countries collecting treasures. They returned to the states in 1968, settling in San Antonio, Texas.
With help from their best friends, Rudy and Flo Glover, Lenee and David began a business of owning women's accessory departments in the south Texas locations of Shoppers World and Gulf- Mart. After retiring David and Lenee owned several retail furniture outlets.
In 1996 David passed away, and Lenee decided it was time to retire fulltime. With extra time on her hands she soon became a best friend to so many. She enjoyed spending time with all of them, doing whatever she could to make their day brighter.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Lenee will be laid to rest in Agudas Achim Memorial Gardens.
