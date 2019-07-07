October 30, 1927 - July 4, 2019

Imogene "Jean" Mansell Collins, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born on October 30, 1927 in Abilene, Texas.













She was preceded in death by her parents: Harvey H. Mansell and Pearl Pauline (Henry) Mansell, brother and sister: Joe H. and Sandra Mansell.



Jean was a long-time resident of San Antonio where she was a proud member of the San Antonio Conservation Society, San Antonio Historical and Genealogy Society, past president of the Prickly Pear Garden Club, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and St. Mark's Episcopal Church.



In 2005, she returned to Abilene and lived there for twelve years renewing old friendships while being a member of the Abilene Women's Club, Los Aficionados, and The Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest. Jean enjoyed her women's investment groups and bridge clubs.



She leaves behind countless friends to mourn her loss along with her daughter: Kimberly Kincaid and husband, Irl; granddaughters: Amanda Bond and husband, Matt of Conroe,

Emily Abdo and husband, Nabil of Dallas, great-grandchildren: Hutson and Wesley Bond, Simon, Remy and Mae Abdo; nephew: Joe D. Brown of Abilene, great-nephews: Matthew and Nicholas Brown, cousins: Billie Flournoy, Maridee Powell and Della Gay Thomas, step daughters: Catherine Flanigan and Victoria Collins-Becker and her children: Thomas David Evans, Joseph Becker and

wife, Danyelle, Leah Niu and husband Evan, and step great-grandchildren: David and Megan Evans, Jonathan and Jaden Becker, Ada and Auren

Niu.



Jean was adventurous and loved traveling the world learning about new places, people and things. She was a lifelong learner and had a wonderful sense of humor. Fess Parker taught her to play bridge in high school and it was a game that brought her great pleasure throughout her life.









Her family and friends were always amazed at her vast knowledge of all subjects and attention to details. She was truly a treasure.



Memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 315 East Pecan Street, San Antonio, TX on Friday, July 12, 2019, at 10:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions and donations may be made to a .



