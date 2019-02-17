|
March 23, 1942 - January 11, 2019
Inese Severson, age 76, passed away on January 11, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.
She was born on 23 March, 1942, in Tukums, Latvia to Hugo and Erika Jekabsons. In 1944, as World War II was raging, her parents made their escape from Latvia (then part of the Soviet Union) smuggling their young daughter into the American Zone in Berlin, Germany and finally to Displaced Persons camps in West Germany.
In 1950, when Inese was 8 years old, her family was cleared to immigrate to the United States, eventually making their home in Elkhart, Indiana. Inese attended public schools while learning a new language at the same time. She graduated from Elkhart High School in 1961 and enrolled in Purdue University. While at Purdue, she met her future husband, Barton Severson, a graduate student who would be entering the U.S. Army as a Second Lieutenant on completion of his degree in 1963.
They were in love and married in October, 1964. Thus began a 26 year adventure as an Army wife.
Inese loved living and traveling in other countries, but her fondest memories were of the nine years she lived in Hawaii. The couple chose San Antonio, Texas as a retirement home and moved here in 1991. Unfortunately, Inese had been diagnosed with Rheumatoid Arthritis shortly after she was married, and waged a losing battle with the devastating disease through numerous surgeries over a 50-year period that ultimately saw major body organs failing and culminating in her death.
Now, she is in a better place free of the pain that she endured. Inese was preceded in death by her parents, Hugo and Erika Jekabsons.
Her only survivor is her loving husband, Barton, who will join her at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at a time of God's choosing.
Thanks to her caregivers at Stone Oak Care Center who eased her suffering in her final years.
Arrangements through Sunset North Funeral Home were private.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 17, 2019