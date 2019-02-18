|
January 4, 1926 - February 13, 2019
Inge was born in Berlin, Germany on January 4, 1926, and passed away on February 13, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Michael Skvorak.
She was a loving mother to her children David Skvorak (Lisa), Robert Skvorak (Elizabeth), and Michaela Guenther (Steve); as well as grandchildren Benjamin, Lori, Meghan, and Michael; and great-grandchildren Vivian, Indiana and Elle.
She was an avid golfer, scoring seven hole-in-ones. She is fondly remembered for her flair for entertainment, her German cooking and good sense of humor. She will be missed by all.
Funeral Mass: St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Thursday February 21, 2019 at 11:30 am.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 18, 2019