Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home
625 Kitty Hawk Road
Universal City, TX 78148
(210) 658-7037
For more information about
Ingeborg Skvorak
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Ingeborg Skvorak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ingeborg Skvorak


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ingeborg Skvorak Obituary
January 4, 1926 - February 13, 2019
Inge was born in Berlin, Germany on January 4, 1926, and passed away on February 13, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Michael Skvorak.

She was a loving mother to her children David Skvorak (Lisa), Robert Skvorak (Elizabeth), and Michaela Guenther (Steve); as well as grandchildren Benjamin, Lori, Meghan, and Michael; and great-grandchildren Vivian, Indiana and Elle.

She was an avid golfer, scoring seven hole-in-ones. She is fondly remembered for her flair for entertainment, her German cooking and good sense of humor. She will be missed by all.

Funeral Mass: St. John Neumann Catholic Church, Thursday February 21, 2019 at 11:30 am.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Funeral Home
Download Now