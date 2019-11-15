|
Insoon Kim Ramos, 82, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on June 17, 1937 in Seoul, South Korea to Kim Bok Choon and Park Ki Soon. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Juan Pablo Ramos, daughter, Deborah Ramos. Insoon is survived by her sons, Jose Ramos (Barbara), Robert Ramos (Maria), and John Ramos; 11 grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.ROSARYMONDAY, NOVEMBER 18, 20196:00 P.M.PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
Published in Express-News on Nov. 15, 2019