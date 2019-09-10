San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Ira Bob Blumenthal


1934 - 2019
Ira Bob Blumenthal Obituary
January 13, 1934 - September 7, 2019
Ira Bob Blumenthal passed away on September 7, 2019 at the age of 85. Bob was born January 13, 1934 in Manhattan, New York, to parents Mildred & David Blumenthal. He met his loving wife Sonya on a blind date and they were married for over 60 years. After graduating with a Chemistry Degree from Adelphi University, he began his life long career in science related businesses. He started various successful companies, the last being Noah Technologies a High Purity Chemical Company for Research and Production. Bob and Sonya worked side by side growing the business eventually deciding to relocate the company from New York to San Antonio in the mid 80's. Bob was a methodical, detail oriented and organized thinker. He enjoyed fishing, boating, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Sonya Blumenthal; his sister Anne Cherkas (Rob); his daughter Tina Blumenthal and son Jon Blumenthal (Susan); grandchildren, Colt, Alexis and Logan Blumenthal; Claire and Kate Blumenthal.
FUNERAL SERVICE
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13TH
3:00PM
PORTER LORING CHAPEL
1101 MCCULLOUGH AVE
Family will receive friends at Tina's home on Saturday, September 14th from 2-4PM. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to United Way.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 10, 2019
