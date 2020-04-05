|
|
Iraida Martinez Iturralde was born in Havana, Cuba and during the ʼ50s, she married and had two children while teaching and attending school. She graduated in 1960 with a Ph.D. in Education Science. After some tumultuous years in Cuba, she fled communism and settled in San Antonio near her brother and family who had fled earlier. For political reasons she was unable to teach, so she began working in sewing factories. She attended night school eventually attaining her teaching credentials.
Since the 60's, she taught High School Spanish at Southwest, John Jay and other local institutions while earning her Master of Arts degree from UTSA in 1975. She taught both High School and University level Spanish until retiring in 2003. She spent the rest of her years with family, friends and traveling.
She is survived by her son Armando Iturralde, granddaughter Patrice Bravo, and great-grandchildren Mia Bravo and Agustin (Max) Bravo.
SERVICES
Visitation will begin at 6:00 P.M. followed by a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. The Service will begin at 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park North.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 5, 2020