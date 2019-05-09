Home

Zoeller Funeral Home
615 Landa
New Braunfels, TX 78130
(830) 625-2349
Visitation
Sunday, May 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Zoeller Funeral Home
615 Landa
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
Bulverde, TX
Irene Alice Scholz


1928 - 2019
Irene Alice Scholz Obituary
November 23, 1928 - May 5, 2019
Irene Alice Scholz, 90, of Bulverde, Texas, passed away, on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her home. She was born to Ernst Willie Warncke and Alice Wesch on November 23, 1928 in Cibolo, Texas.
Irene grew up on a farm near Cibolo and Solms. She married Clarence Paul Otto Scholz on December 11, 1946 at First Protestant Church in New Braunfels.
Irene and Ernst made their home in Bulverde where she was very active in the community. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church of Bulverde, a Life Member of St. Luke's Hospital Aux., a Charter Member of Bulverde Senior Center, a Member of Prinz Solms Lodge # 136, Bulverde Community Center, Life Member of Heritage Museum of The Texas Hill Country. She retired from Sears Auditing Dept. after many years of faithful employment.

She is survived by her son, Warren E. Scholz and wife Chawe of Conroe, TX; daughter, Bonnie A. Friesenhahn of Burnet, TX; 4 grandchildren, Christine Moffett of Allentown, PA; Lisa Scholz and husband Juan Amaya of Conroe, TX, Justin Friesen- hahn and wife Andrea of Austin, TX and Jacob Friesenhahn and wife Christina of Colorado Springs, TX; 5 great grand children. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Clarence P.O. Scholz.

Public Visitation will begin 5:00 PM Sunday at Zoeller Funeral Home and continue until 7:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, May 13, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bulverde with burial to follow in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church Of Bulverde or to the Senior Center of Bulverde.
Published in Express-News on May 9, 2019
