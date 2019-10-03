|
|
Irene passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 at the age of 94. She was born in Bay City, TX to Donaciano Bustos and Estefana Martinez on January 21, 1925. Irene was preceded in death by her husband Leonard C. Suarez who also passed away at 94 years of age. She lived most of her life here in San Antonio, TX. Her remaining survivors are her sister Ofelia Guzman, her four children Leonard Suarez Jr., Josie Parra (Benito), Don Suarez and Jewell Sanchez (Joe), 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North followed by a Prayer Service at 7:00 pm. A 12:00 pm Chapel Service will be celebrated on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the same location. Interment to follow in Mission Burial Park North.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 3, 2019