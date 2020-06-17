IRENE CANTU GARCIA
Irene Cantu Garcia born in Pearsall, Texas on June 30, 1921 went to be with the Lord on June 14, 2020 at the age of 98.

She is preceded in death by her husband Pedro C. Garcia and her parents, Felix and Jesusa Cantu and her son Adolfo Garcia and sisters Brigida and Luisa.

She is survived by her daughters: Sr. Adelina Garcia, Irene Escamilla, Maria Lamar Rodriguez (Joe), sons: Carlos Garcia, (Maria Guadalupe), Hector Garcia (Deby), Felix Garcia (Magdalena), grandchildren, Adolfo, Maria Isabel, Gina, Jesusita Adelina, Mahalia, Jacob, Jade, Anna, Gabriel, Joe and numerous great-grandchilden and numerous great- great grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Brookehill Funeral Home from 5pm to 9pm with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 7pm.

Funeral staff and family will depart the funeral home at 9:15am on Thursday, June 18, 2020 for a funeral mass at Holy Family Catholic Church at 10am, followed by interment at First Memorial Burial Park.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brookehill Funeral Home
711 SE Military Dr.
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 923-7523
