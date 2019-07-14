|
June 20, 1974 - July 5, 2019
Irene Cardenas Valdez- Linear, 45 of Turlock passed away unexpectedly on Friday July, 5th at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto, CA. Raised in Alviso but was graced to live in several surrounding areas along with a brief stay in the Lone Star State of Texas, she loved life and graced all with that brilliant smile however due to complications from cancer of the kidney she was surrounded by those who loved her at her time of joining our Lord.
Irene graduated from Wilcox High School in 1993, Graduated with her cosmetology license from Adrian's beauty college in 2016. For the last several years she also sang in her church choir, was dual employed as a cosmetologist and a full time nanny that allowed her to care for Izaiah Vincent Martinez whom she loved dearly.
Irene is predeceased by her grandparents whom she adored, Sylvester & Ofelia Silva Valdez, as well her father Arturo H. Cardenas.
Surviving to cherish her memory is her son Franklin Valdez, her husband Mario Linear, her mother & step father Blanca & Arturo Federico Sr, her aunt Irma Valdez Acosta whom was like a second mother to her, her best friend Emily & Thomas Martinez along with their three sons, Ira & Lynn Anderson Irene's In-Laws, she is also survived by her two brothers, Arturo H. Cardenas II, Arturo Federico Jr., her three sisters, Michelle Cardenas Calvillo, Sheila Cardenas Diaz, Carisa Federico Brittain, her two sister in-laws Regina Jackson & Sylvia Pettis along with all of their spouses and families, several nieces, nephews, two great nephews and several aunts, uncles & cousins.
Calling hours have not yet been determined, will be circulated by the family at a later time.
Published in Express-News on July 14, 2019