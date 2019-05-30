|
MAY 28, 2019
Irene G. Leal born in San Angelo, TX on June 28, 1930 entered into Heaven's gates on May 28, 2019 at her home in San Antonio, TX at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Marcelino G. Leal, Jr. Our Mom was a rare human being and there was not a person who met her that didn't instantly admire and love her. She had a huge and generous heart. Her love was truly unconditional.
Left behind to cherish her memory are her children; Marcelino III and his wife Susie, Victor, Michael and his wife Julie, Lydia, Laura and her wife Alicia, Francisco, Richard and his wife Blanca. Her Grandchildren; Christina Jean, Alexis Marie (Andrew), Marcelino Alejandro and his wife Stacey, James Michael and Wayne Paul. Her Great Grandchildren; Julian Isaac, Aubree Jess, Skylr Marie, Vincent Michael, Autumn Dae and Ethan Thomas. She will also be missed by her cherished Family in California, her extended Leal Family and her many friends. We would like to thank Transitions Hospice and Embrace Hospice for the loving care they gave to our Mom.
Visitation will begin on Friday, May 31, at 11:00 A.M. with a Rosary to be recited at 1:30 P.M. at the Angelus Chapel. Burial will follow in San Fernando Cemetery # 3.
Published in Express-News on May 30, 2019