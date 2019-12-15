|
Irene Garza Shively, age 93, passed away peacefully with her loving children by her side, Dec. 16, 2017, at the Methodist Stone Oak Hospital in San Antonio, Texas.
She will be remembered as a loving wife and mother, who cared deeply for her family. Her generosity and her lively and humorous gifts of chatting and sharing with everyone she met also endeared her to friends and strangers alike.
Born August 22, 1924, in Riviera, Texas, to Lillian Rose Alvarez and Faustino Gonzales Garza; Irene spent her earliest years in Chicago, Illinois, while her parents sought work during the Great Depression. At age 6, her mother brought Irene and her brother Manuel back to San Antonio, Texas, to live with their grandparents.
After graduating from George W. Brackenridge High School in 1942, Irene entered training at Robert B. Green Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and the San Antonio College of Nursing, and was licensed as an RN in 1945. As a nurse, Irene and her "gang" of fellow nurses served in hospitals in San Antonio; Palo Alto, California; and Midwest City, Oklahoma.
Irene's service in uniform began in high school as a Cadet Sponsor to the Brackenridge High School ROTC where she marched in military parades and attended socials throughout San Antonio. During training she joined the Cadet Nurse Corps.
On a dare in Midwest City, Irene went to the U.S. Air Force recruiting office where her gang was supposed to meet her, but never showed. After talking to her about service in the military, the recruiter asked her to sign a document attesting to his time, which she did. A couple of months later, to her surprise, Irene received a commission as a 1st Lieutenant (Surgical Nurse, Operating Room) in the Air Force and orders to active duty.
While on active duty, Irene met Air Force 1st Lieutenant Thomas P. Shively, a pilot, at Lake Charles, Louisiana, and married him two weeks later. As a "wedding present," Irene's head nurse handed her orders to Clark Field in the Philippines. On her return nearly two years later, the couple met and honeymooned in Hawaii. Irene was honorably discharged in 1954 and ceased working as a nurse in 1955 when she became pregnant with her first child.
The family traveled during two decades of military assignments, living in Wiesbaden, Germany, Tehran, Iran; and throughout the U.S. They moved to East Lansing, Michigan, in 1972, where Thomas P. was hired by the state and Irene continued to be a stay-at-home mom. After their children left, Irene spent her time assisting the needy. The couple retired to Palm Coast, Florida, in 1989, and then moved to San Antonio, Texas, in 2001.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents, brother and husband. She is survived by daughter Leslie Ann, son Tom Jr., sister Diana Zavala and numerous nieces and nephews. Services were held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. She was interred next to her husband with military honors at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.