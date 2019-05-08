|
September 12,1926 - May 03, 2019
Irene K. Weber passed away Friday May 3, 2019. She was born in Blanco, Texas on September 12, 1926 to the late Louis & Laura Konze. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter; daughter Janet; brothers Herbert & Bodo and sister Lorine. Irene is survived by daughters Crystal Ingram, Phyllis Vela (Bob) and son Tom (Cathy). Grandchildren are Jessica V. Moscrey, Kevin Vela, John Weber, Christopher Weber and Erin Weber.
She is also survived by her brother, Louis. Irene was a founding member of St. Matthew Catholic Church and served for over 15 years as the church secretary. She was active in the Altar Society and many other groups within the church. Her competitive spirit led her to coach and participate in many sports. She was creative, kind and always willing to lend a helping hand. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Visitation and Rosary at Mission Park North (3401 Cherry Ridge, San Antonio) at 6:00 and 7:00pm respectively, Thursday, May 9th.
Funeral Mass at St. Matthew Catholic Church (10703 Wurzbach, San Antonio) 10:00am Friday, May 10th.
Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery (17501 Nacogdoches, San Antonio) immediately following.
Published in Express-News on May 8, 2019