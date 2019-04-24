|
|
April 5, 1932 - April 20, 2019
Irene M. Ortiz, age 87, passed away April 20, 2019. She was born on April 5, 1932 in Satin, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesus and Aurora Mendoza, sisters, Cira Chapa, Jovita Estrada and Ruby Estrada; brothers, Raymond and Jimmy Mendoza. Irene is survived by her husband, Thomas Ortiz Sr.; children Thomas Ortiz Jr. and wife Debbie, Debra Ortiz and spouse Diane Fuentes, Daniel Robert Ortiz; grand children, Daniel Robert II and wife Moira, Connor T. Ortiz and Ashley Mullet, Cameron J. Ortiz; great-grandson, Brayden Alexander Ortiz; sister, Andrea Valadez; numerous nieces and nephews. Irene was a faithful servant of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was known for her kindness and under standing for all, and truly loved spending time with all her family and husband. May the memory of her love bring comfort to all. Visitation will be at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home on Bandera Road on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. with a rosary at 7:00 P.M. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Luke Catholic Church, 4603 Manitou with interment at San Fernando Cemetery # 2.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 24, 2019