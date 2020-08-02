Irene Maldonado Perez born on April 3, 1935 in Charlotte Texas was called to be with her Lord on July 25, 2020 at the age of 85.

Irene our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother was a woman like no other. She gave us life, nurtured us, held us but most importantly she loved us all unconditionally. Your memory is our keepsake, which will remain with us forever, God has you in his keeping, we will have you in our hearts. Your love is still our guide, although we cannot see you, I know you will always be at our side.

She is preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Margarita Maldonado. Brothers Pedro and Jesus Maldonado and her grandson Spike Perez. She is survived by her husband Barney G. Perez, children Jo Ann Fowler, Rose Marie Martinez, Rosalie P. Diaz (Alfredo) and Barney M. Perez (Violeta). Grandchildren: Jennifer, Monica, Valeria, Sara, Lucinda, Santiago, Steven Ray, Esteban, Valencia, Jeanie, Jesse and Daniel. Great grandchildren: Jacob, Joseph, Hunter, Gabriel, Ian, Larissa, Madeline Grace, Marielle Hope, Lilly, Jesse, Bianca, Brian, Madison and Emma. Sisters: Herlinda Luna, Olivia Rodriguez, Paula Dicks and Julia Garcia also several nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. Clare Catholic Church 7701 Somerset Road, San Antonio, Texas 78211 from 5:00-8:30 pm the rosary to begin at 7:00 pm. On August 5, 2020 a mass will be held at St. Clare Catholic Church 7701 Somerset Road, San Antonio, Texas 78211 at 12:00 pm (noon). Interment will follow to Fort Sam Houston Cemetery 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road. Arrangements are being accepted at Mission Park Funeral Chapel South 1700 SE Military Dr. San Antonio, Texas 78214.