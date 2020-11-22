1/1
IRENE MARIE OTT MARES
Irene Marie Ott Mares, 92, of San Antonio, Texas passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred, her daughter, Brenda and her sister, Edna. Irene is survived by her daughter, Beverly; her son, Gary; her grandson and his wife, James and Cindy; her grandson, Nicholas; her great granddaughter, Winter and her sister, Dorothy. Irene and Fred were married on the 2nd day of February 1946. Irene retired from Kelly AFB as one of the 1st woman supervisors. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards with her friends and taking trips to the casinos. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends. Services were held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.




Published in Express-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
