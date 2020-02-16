|
Mrs. Irene Mendez Ybanez passed away, Wednesday, February 12th, early in the morning. She took her last breaths in the presence of her youngest daughter, Roxanne.
She loved music and slipped away while listening to Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder.
Mom was born in 1928 here in San Antonio. She grew up first at the corner of Laredo St./Guadalupe St., before moving to the home on Big Foot.
She attended Navarro Elementary and then Lanier.
Mom and Dad met in 1949 and married in 1951. They moved to Flint, MI where they lived until 1962.
Together they raised five children. They were avid dancers and jitterbuggers.
Later, she and my dad received their GED's, together.
As the kids got older, mom went back to work at Rosemary's Catering, to help out monetarily.
She and my Dad were also the President and secretary to "The Sunshine Club," for seniors at St. Lawrence. Mom was an excellent cook,an avid reader, loved music and movies. She was a woman of faith, following Christian teachings and devoted to the Sacred Heart of Jesus and Our Lady of Guadalupe. She was our mentor and teacher. She was always a lady, well kept in poise, style and manners. She is already missed. Those of us left behind are, children, Robert M. Ybanez (Thomasa Rivas) from Tucson, Rosemary Y. Livar (Robert A. Livar) Roger M. Ybanez (Jenny Ybanez), from Tucson and Roxanne Y. Flores (Robert Flores) She leaves behind many grandchildren and many more great grandchildren.
Visitation and Funeral will all be on Monday, February 17th, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, 1918 Palo Alto Rd San Antonio, TX 78211, from 10:30-11:30.
A Rosary will be said at 11:30 following a Mass at noon. We will meet at San Fernando #2, at 2:00.
"Long Live Our Queen, Irene!"