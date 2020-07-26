1/
IRENE S. BLANCHETTE
1924 - 2020
Irene S. Blanchette entered her eternal rest on July 10, 2020 at the age of 95 at her home. Irene was born on October 5, 1924 in Yorktown, Texas to Steve R. and Sallie B. (Migura) Dlugosch. She came to San Antonio, Texas in 1942, eventually getting a job as a switchboard operator at the telephone company. Later she took a job at Alamo Iron Works, retiring in 1990 as its Credit Manager.

She is preceded in death by her parents, son Wilbert Clayton Dennis, sister Theresa M. FitzSimon, and nephew Matthew D. Williams. She will be forever loved and missed by her sister's children, Stephen P. FitzSimon (Nancy), Dr. Denise I. FitzSimon-Hawkes (Howard) and Laurence E. FitzSimon (Stacia); her great nieces and nephews Mary K. FitzSimon Grigar (Stephen), Stephen R. FitzSimon, Laura L. FitzSimon, Dr. Charlie B. Williams (Katherine), Patrick D. Williams, Megan FitzSimon Green (Cody) and Eric FitzSimon; great great nieces and nephews William P. Grigar, Evelyn I. Grigar, Charlie M. Williams, Katherine C. Williams, Caden B. Green and Caleb L. Green. She was a second mother and grandmother to Theresa's children, and she was immensely proud of them and their accomplishments.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Father Bill Zadora of Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Saint Hedwig, for his spiritual guidance and pastoral ministry. They would also like to thank the St. Benedict's Eucharistic Ministers; the caregivers of Sister's Care at The Village; and the nurses and staff of River City Hospice. Services will be on Friday, July 31 at 10 am at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in St. Hedwig, Texas beginning with the Rosary followed by a memorial Mass. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Yorktown, Texas at approximately 1:30 pm.




Published in Express-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Service
10:00 AM
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
JUL
31
Interment
01:30 PM
Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery
