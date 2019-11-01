Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Rosary
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Irene Salinas Reyna


1931 - 2019
Irene Salinas Reyna Obituary

Irene Salinas Reyna was called home by the Lord on October 24, 2019, at the age of 88. She was born in Nuevo Laredo, MX, on February 11, 1931. She was a graduate of San Agustin High School in Laredo, TX. She enjoyed cooking, dancing and visiting her children and grandchildren. She was also a parishioner at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower, and was a member of the Bunco Club for 50 years. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rodolfo P. Reyna; parents, Felipe Salinas and Maria de Jesus de la Pena Salinas; and brother, Mario Salinas. She is loved and will be missed by her daughters, Sonya Reyna Troncoso (Adolfo) and Angeli Reyna Hernandez (Luis); grandchildren, Karen & Jimmy Resendez, Jillian Gonzalez (Ruben) and Luis Hernandez Jr.; sister, Lilia Vazquez; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 2, 2019, with a Rosary to be recited at 4 p.m. The family expresses loving gratitude to the many angels from the Brookdale Memory Care on Fredericksburg Road, who so lovingly cared for Irene. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 1, 2019
