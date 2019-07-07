Home

More Obituaries for Iris Goble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Maxwell Goble

Iris Maxwell Goble Obituary
April 19, 1962 - July 3, 2019

Iris Maxwell Goble, passed away July 3, 2019 in San Antonio, TX at the age of 57. Iris was born in San Antonio, TX on April 19, 1962. Iris was an exceptional grandmother, very loving and caring.

Her passions consisted of fashion, living a healthy life style, being active and her family.




She was very smart and was very protective for those she loved most.

Iris loved her husband. Iris is preceded in death by her son, Julian Martinez and her grandmother, Celestina De La Garza. Iris is survived by her husband, Gerald Goble; daughter, Melanie Martinez; grandchildren, Sade Fleming, Zackary Torres, Dylan Torres, Albert Campos, Jr.; great granddaughter, Shaelyn Hinds; her mother, Julia Martinez and a brother, Ray Martinez and his wife, Diane. Iris is also survived by numerous, nieces, nephews and friends.

Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019
