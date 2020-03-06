Home

ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 227-1461
For more information about
Irma Chavarria
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
ANGELUS FUNERAL HOME
1119 N SAINT MARYS Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
Irma Chavarria

Irma Chavarria Obituary

Irma Chavarria, 57, was called to be with the Lord on February 28, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Domingo and Mariana Chavarria, and her siblings: Carlos, Domingo, Ernestina, Felix, Luis, and Mariana. Irma was born in San Antonio, Texas on May 1, 1962, though she was raised in Castroville, which she proudly called her hometown. Irma loved life and lived every day to the fullest. She was an advocate for the PDK Foundation and loved her annual walks with all her supporters. She loved her family endlessly, always enjoyed gathering with family, and was always ready to provide the laughs.

Irma was deeply loved and brought immense joy to those around her. She will forever be remembered and loved by her siblings: Herman, Martha, Juanita, and Tomasita; her children: George, Jennifer (Adam), Krystyn (John), Mercedes, Nicholas, Ruben, and Thomas; her grandchildren: Aaron, Alyssa, Amalie, Amina, Aria, Ariana, Armani, Aubrey, Audrina, Austin, Davy, George Jr., Julianna, and Maverick; her great grandchild, Eli; and many lifelong friendships, including her dearest friend Ida.

There will be a memorial to honor Irma on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at The Angelus Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00am. Condolences may be sent to www.theangelusfuneralhome.com

Published in Express-News on Mar. 6, 2020
