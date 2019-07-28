|
|
August 27, 1941 - July 24, 2019
Irma L. Castillo passed away July 24, 2019. Irma was born August 27, 1941 in San Antonio, Texas to Alfredo and Ofelia Lomas. Irma was preceded in death by her parents Alfredo & Ofelia Lomas, her grandson Matthew Castillo, sister Ofelia Garcia and niece Grace Mikel. Irma is survived by her son Ruben Castillo & wife Erin, granddaughter Tiffany Hoofard & husband DJ, granddaughter Evelyn Castillo, great grandson Carson Hoofard and great granddaughter Vivien Hoofard, sister Rebecca Gonzales & husband Braulio, brother Al Lomas & wife Gloria, brother-in-law Juan Garcia, nephews John Garcia, Eric Lopez, Paul Lopez, nieces Melissa Lomas, Veronica Day, Angel Mazock extended family and friends.
On Wednesday, July 31, 2019 family and friends will gather at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church for a Rosary at 10:00am with an 11:00am Mass. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019