Born in San Antonio, Texas on September 12, 1932; Irma Nicolas created a life and legacy that impacted millions of people through her strength, unwavering love, devotion to human rights, and community service. As the first American-born child of Genoveva and Raoul Cortez, Irma watched her father's journey from selling produce out of a wagon to creating the country's first full-time Spanish-language radio station and beginning a Spanish-language television station.

As a child in the 1940s, she remembered going into a New Braunfels restaurant, which agreed to serve her but not her mother or sister because their skin was darker. It was one of many moments that inspired her to create a more equal and inclusive world for Mexican Americans. She knew the pains of discrimination and worked with her family to give Spanish-speakers a voice and platform for education through media.

Irma's life was rooted in her family, elevated through service, and woven through the dawn of Spanish -language media in the United States. In 1953, she married Emilio Nicolas a St. Mary's University and Trinity University graduate who had immigrated to San Antonio from San Luis Potosi, Mexico to study biology and chemistry. After working at the Southwest Foundation for Research and Education (now the Texas Biomedical Research Institute), Emilio joined Irma in growing the Cortez family's television station, KCOR-TV (now KWEX-TV). Steadfast in their beliefs that Mexican-Americans deserved to have a voice in news and politics, Irma and Emilio grew KCOR-TV into a broadcasting empire sharing programming with listeners at 250 affiliate stations across the country, sowing the seeds for what would become Univision. Through establishing affiliates, they also helped to launch the Spanish advertising industry across the nation. Their personal and professional union gave rise a significant cultural and economic legacy for the Spanish-speaking public.

A life-long philanthropist who preferred to make donations anonymously, Irma gave generously to community needs big and small, to organizations and to individuals. For Irma, her greatest purpose and accomplishment was her family. She devoted her life to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her advocacy and strength were a compass for her family—carving a path for how they would care for one another and their community.

For 66 years, Irma shared her life with Emilio until his death in 2019. Their legacy is survived by three children: Emilio Nicolas Jr. (wife Tari Nicolas), Miriam Nicolas Relyea (husband Timothy Relyea), and Guillermo Nicolas (partner James Foster); five grandchildren: Emilio B. Nicolas (wife Nancy), Daniel Nicolas, Jolie Relyea Campbell (husband Charles), Brooke Relyea Wommack (husband Wright), and Morgan Relyea Colt (husband Walker); and eight great grandchildren: Wade, Webb, Logan, Tyler, Collins, George, William, and Dorothy.

Irma Nicolas was preceded in death by her husband, Emilio Sr.; father Raoul Cortez, mother Genoveva, brother, Raoul Jr.; sister, Rosemary; and many aunts and uncles.

While much of Irma's life made a generation-shifting impact, her memorial will be like many of the accomplishments she cherished the most, a private moment for family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the San Antonio Library Foundation Raoul Cortez library fund, the Southwest School of Art Irma C. Nicolas Scholarship Fund, Catholic Charities, and Texas Public Radio.

