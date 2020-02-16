|
Irma R. Hernandez born on May 23, 1941 in Crystal City, Texas went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2020 at the age of 78. She was preceded in death by her parents, Moses and Ernestina Ramirez; beloved husband, Juan V. Hernandez; brother, Moses Ramirez Jr.
She is survived by her daughters, Ana (Armando), Maria Magdalena, Liza, Janie (Alfred III); brother, Robert (Maria); sister, Alicia(Benny); grandchildren: Armando Jr., Patty, Jessica, John Anthony, Angelique, Marcy, Felipe Jr., Jay-mee, Alfred IV., Dominique, Alexander, and Amber; numerous great-grandchildren; loving nieces; nephews; extended family and friends.
The family would like to thank the Knights and the Ladies Auxiliary of KOC Council #7323, and Taurino's Restaurant for their love and support in our time of need. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in her memory.
Family and friends will meet Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Dominic's Catholic Church (5919 Ingram Rd.) for Visitation beginning at 5:00 P.M. and recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 P.M. followed by Mass at 7:00 P.M. Interment will take place at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 16, 2020