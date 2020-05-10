Irma Z. Torres born on May 24, 1929, passed away on April 5, 2020 at the age of 90.She is preceded in death by her husband Esteban Torres; four sisters and one brother.She is survived by her daughter Norma T. Valadez and husband Adolfo; sons, Esteban Torres Jr., Manuel P. Torres, Armando Torres, and Mark Anthony Torres; sisters in law, Guadalupe Hernandez, and Irma Hernandez; grandchildren, Vanessa V. Anderson (James), Michael Valadez (Veronica), Stevie Torres II (Cynthia), Matthew Torres, Brianna Torres, Elianna Torres, Patricia Torres (Reymundo), Stephanie Torres, Mark Torres, Jessica Torres, and Rylan Torres; great grandchildren, Jordan Anderson, Esteban Anderson, Schuylar Valadez, Arya Torres, Brianna Torres, Joshua Torres, Nicholas Torres, Noah Torres, and Rey Rey Torres. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews and numerous friends. She was a happy and generous person who lived life to the fullest. She loved to spend time with family, cook and dance, especially during the holidays.Her presence in our lives will be deeply missed.A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.Arrangements with