Irma Z. Torres
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irma Z. Torres born on May 24, 1929, passed away on April 5, 2020 at the age of 90.She is preceded in death by her husband Esteban Torres; four sisters and one brother.She is survived by her daughter Norma T. Valadez and husband Adolfo; sons, Esteban Torres Jr., Manuel P. Torres, Armando Torres, and Mark Anthony Torres; sisters in law, Guadalupe Hernandez, and Irma Hernandez; grandchildren, Vanessa V. Anderson (James), Michael Valadez (Veronica), Stevie Torres II (Cynthia), Matthew Torres, Brianna Torres, Elianna Torres, Patricia Torres (Reymundo), Stephanie Torres, Mark Torres, Jessica Torres, and Rylan Torres; great grandchildren, Jordan Anderson, Esteban Anderson, Schuylar Valadez, Arya Torres, Brianna Torres, Joshua Torres, Nicholas Torres, Noah Torres, and Rey Rey Torres. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews and numerous friends. She was a happy and generous person who lived life to the fullest. She loved to spend time with family, cook and dance, especially during the holidays.Her presence in our lives will be deeply missed.A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.Arrangements with


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Funeral Home - San Antonio
1281 Bandera Rd.
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 431-9820
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My condolences to family and friends. May she R.I.P. In Jesus name we pray. Amen.
Carlos Vargas
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved