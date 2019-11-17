|
Irmgard Anita Smierciak (Miss Anita) passed away peacefully on November 9, 2019 at The Village of Garden Ridge Assisted Living Facility. She was 79 years old. She was born near Neustadt Anden Weinstrasse Germany on April 14, 1940. Anita was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, teacher and friend to all. She was also a devoted military spouse who accompanied her husband to Ramstein AB, Germany, Davis-Monthan AFB, AZ, Bitburg AB, Germany, Laughlin AFB, Tx then finally retiring at Randolph AFB in Schertz Tx where she continued to raise her family of three boys. She then began her career as a pre-school and pre-kindergarten teacher for more than 30 years. Starting at Old Los Amigos School in Schertz, Tx, then Jack and Jill Pre-School in Universal City, TX and then continued on to Saint Monica's Catholic School in Converse, TX for over 20 years before retiring. She was known by "Miss Anita" to her many students and was always praised for having such a loving, caring positive influence on their early development. She always brightened every room with her smile and vibrant personality and was known for her loving and giving character by all her friends and family. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.She is survived by her husband of more than 56 years Henry J. Smierciak, her sons Joe, Mike and Tom, daughters-in-law Laura, Norma and Jessica and grandchildren Michael, Chase and Taylor Smierciak.She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Emma Brockschlagger, brother Dieter Brockschlagger and Sister-in-law Anneliese Brockschlagger. A Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00PM on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Schertz Funeral Home, with a Rosary being recited at 7:00PM. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at 11:30AM on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Selma, TX, with Graveside Services following at 1:15AM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made in Miss Anita's honor to Saint Monica's Catholic School at https://saintmonica.net/support-our-dragons You are invited to sign the electronic guestbook at www.schertzfuneralhome.com Arrangements are with:
