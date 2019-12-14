|
Our Lord's humble servant Irvin Lee Sewell (Sonny), 85, of San Antonio, TX passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at Seton Hospital in Kyle, Texas.
Irvin was born on December 30, 1933 to Everett and Nancy (Baker) Sewell in Crystal City, Texas and was the youngest of seven children.
He grew up living in several South Texas towns until settling in Pleasanton, Texas. There attending school and working at the local Dairy Queen.
He met his beautiful bride and Wife of nearly 65 years, Marjorie Lee Aigner in Poteet, Texas and they were later married in San Antonio, Texas.
In 1953, Irvin began his lifetime career in the Trucking Industry with Alamo Express-Merchants Fast Motor Line. Started by working on the loading docks and then becoming an Over the Road Driver. He worked for the same trucking company for 44 years until his retirement in 1997.
Irvin got bored with retirement returning back to the workforce with San Antonio Auto Auction and Beyer Mechanical. Irvin, a loving Husband and Father enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He loved traveling the country with his wife Margie, pulling their travel trailer visiting Branson, Missouri among other destinations. He and Margie spent time volunteering at the local Meals on Wheels program.
Irvin is survived by his wife, Margie; Daughters, Kay Goggio-Hudson-husband Carl, Patricia Wiatrek-husband Marvin; Sons Jimmy Sewell-wife Esther, Mike Sewell-wife Pat; Grandchildren, Joshua Sewell, Nancy Goggio, Jennalee Freeman, Katy Goggio, Sean Sewell, Marissa Carlisle and Karli Sewell. Great Grandchildren, Nadia Sewell, Charlie Freeman, Nevan Sewell, Harrison Carlisle, Isabella Rose Carlisle and Juliet Freeman.
Irvin was preceded in death by his Parents, Brothers Floyd, Ed, Everett, JC, Elvin, Sister Norma Churchill, Son-in-Law Kenneth Goggio and Grandson Sgt. Glenn Sewell. Irvin was the last surviving member of his large family, what a joyous reunion that is happening in Heaven.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church at 11:00 AM with Pastor David Reedy officiating.
Burial will follow at Mission Park-South Cemetery.
The family will greet friends from 4:00 to 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Mission Park-South Funeral Chapel in San Antonio.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels San Antonio www.mowsatx.org/donate.