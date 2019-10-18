San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Isaac Atiee


1925 - 2019
Isaac Atiee was born in Pharr, Texas to Gabriel and Olivia Atiee, Isaac spent his early life in the Rio Grande Valley's Syrian community working in his Grandfather's grocery store. Moving to San Antonio he worked with his brothers in the produce business until he was old enough to join the Navy during World War II. He met future wife, Estella, and they fell in love under their meet-up spot the Hertzberg clock in downtown San Antonio. Ike had a successful career of public service at Kelly field while continuing to work with his family's business. He was an active volunteer in Little Flower Men's club, girls' softball and many other activities. Ike enjoyed many sports and was a life-long golfer. He was called "La Machina" by his buddies on the links. He enjoyed sharing his knowledge of his beloved city, San Antonio. He was a kind and generous, and gentle man who had a lovely singing voice. Isaac loved to garden and was always ready for a long road trip with his wife. Isaac is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years. He is survived by his four children, many grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Rosary will be on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Porter Loring Mortuary North. Graveside Service will be on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 18, 2019
