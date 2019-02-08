|
August 30, 1928 - February 5, 2019
It is with great sadness we inform you of the passing of Isaac H. Camero, on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Mr. Camero was born in Dilley, Texas on August 30, 1928 to parents, Felipa and Julian Camero. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.
Mr. Camero was preceded in death by his parents, Felipa and Julian Camero; sister, Nasaria Rivera; and brothers, Ben and Frank Camero. He is dearly missed and survived by his loving wife, Margaret N. Camero; brothers, Noah and Antoinette Camero of Visalia, California; Daniel and Joyce Camero of San Antonio, Texas; sister, Julia and Israel Bravo of St. Paul, Minnesota; stepsons, James Macias (Ruth), and Tim Macias (Nina), stepdaughter, Maribel Vasquez; grandchildren, Timothy Macias, II, Gabriel and Andreanna Vasquez; 33 nieces and nephews; as well as numerous great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Alamo Brooks Funeral Home, 3706 South WW White Road, San Antonio, Texas 78222 at 1:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow at First Memorial Park Cemetery, 20567 Highway 16 South, Von Ormy, Texas 78073. Services and care under the direction of Alamo Brooks Funeral Home. You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.alamobrooks.com.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 8, 2019